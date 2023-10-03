Peloton discontinues Heart Rate Armband

Released in 2022, the Peloton Heart Rate Armband has been removed from both Peloton’s website, in addition to its Amazon store. Additionally, packages that previously included Peloton’s Heart Rate Armband no longer mention it.

First reported by Pelobuddy, this removal does not seem to be temporary. Even the product page for the armband is no longer up.

For now, the older Peloton Heart Rate Strap (a chest strap) is still available through the Peloton accessories page. Be warned, though: This strap is known to break easily and be unreliable.

If you want a heart rate monitor that will work with Peloton, most that support a bluetooth connection will still work. The Apple Watch will also work, now that Peloton has added support for it within its app.

Connect The Watts’ Take

I think it is a bit of a shame that Peloton has discontinued its Heart Rate Armband, as it actually is quite good. After reviewing it last year, I found it to be comfortable and accurate, and it looks really good compared to most others.

As mentioned above, if you need a heart rate strap that will work with Peloton, most will work as long as they allow for a Bluetooth output.

Some of my favorites that work are:

Also, do note that some wearables do not allow Bluetooth out. For example, Fitbit devices will not connect with Peloton.

