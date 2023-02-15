WHOOP announces lower prices and new features on the way

WHOOP announced that effective today, the price for its 12- and 24-month memberships are being lowered by up to 20%. Not only that, but WHOOP also announced significant improvements being made to its lifetime warranty and several new features which are coming soon. Read below to get the full scoop.

The headline of WHOOP’s announcement today was a signifiant drop in the membership cost. While the month-to-month cost of WHOOP 4.0 is staying the same at $30, the more common 12 and 24-month memberships are decreasing in price:

12-month WHOOP Membership: $239 (previously $300)

24-month WHOOP Membership: $399 (previously $480

This is great news for those getting a WHOOP membership for the first time. It is also good news for those who already paid for a membership. For those, WHOOP says they will be adding an additional one to three months to current memberships, depending on the type.

The announcement also included a big change with a new lifetime warranty. WHOOP will now provide free replacements on both defective devices or batteries. Previously, a battery replacement would cost around $50 USD.

WHOOP also says the cost to replace a lost device has been lowered to $50, which is less than half of what it was previously.

Finally, WHOOP also teased some upcoming features set to release in the next few months. These include:

a stress monitor (featuring Dr. Andrew Huberman)

a weightlifting feature that can automatically track reps and other workout metrics

a new muscular strain score to help track weightlifting impact on recovery

additional new recovery metrics and details

a new home design for the WHOOP app

Connect The Watts’ Take

Personally I really like everything about this announcement. I have been using the WHOOP 4.0 for over 1.5 years (see my long-term review here), and still prefer it over every other wearable when it comes to tracking HRV and recovery.

One of the only big drawbacks of tracking recovery with WHOOP is in its current inability to access muscular strain in its assessment of your recovery. To be fair, no other wearable does this either. But if WHOOP can get this right with the new muscular strain tracking, it could be a huge deal for anyone who takes part in regular strength training.

I am also looking forward to seeing what the stress monitor is all about. I am a big fan of Dr. Andrew Huberman’s work, and am excited to see how this new feature works.

