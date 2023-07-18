 Skip to main content

Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600: In-depth review [Video]

Avatar for Colin Jenkins  | Jul 18 2023 - 9:13 am PT
0 Comments
a close up of a watch

The Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600 upgrades this retro watch into a full-blown health and fitness tracker. With a crisp new Memory-in-Pixel display alongside workout, sleep, and blood-oxygen tracking, there is a lot to love here. However, a few serious flaws set it back from being as good as it could be. Check out the full in-depth video review below!

Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600 review [Video]

Subscribe to Connect The Watts for more connected fitness news, updates, tips, and guides.

You can learn more about the Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600 here.

Suggested articles

Add Connect The Watts to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides:

Guides

Casio

Casio
G-Shock

G-Shock

Author

Avatar for Colin Jenkins Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you’d like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com