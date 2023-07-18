Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600: In-depth review [Video]

The Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600 upgrades this retro watch into a full-blown health and fitness tracker. With a crisp new Memory-in-Pixel display alongside workout, sleep, and blood-oxygen tracking, there is a lot to love here. However, a few serious flaws set it back from being as good as it could be. Check out the full in-depth video review below!
Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600 review [Video]
You can learn more about the Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600 here.
