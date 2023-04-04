WHOOP’s new Stress Monitor – everything you need to know!

WHOOP’s new Stress Monitor feature is here and adds a new layer of personal health tracking to the popular armband. Built in collaboration with Dr. Andrew Huberman, WHOOP now measures stress in real-time in addition to newly added breath work sessions.

WHOOP has released a new feature for their WHOOP 4.0 Armband, called the Stress Monitor. This new feature allows WHOOP users to view their current stress level, displayed as a number between 0 and 3.

0-0.9: Low Stress (calm, relaxed, sleep)

1-1.9: Medium Stress (neutral, alert)

2-3.0: High Stress (excited, mad, stressed)

The Stress Monitor also shows a graph of users stress level fluctuations over the past 12 hours.

The Stress Monitor also measures stress in a unique way. Devices such as the Fitbit Sense 2, use a continuous electrodermal activity sensor to monitor stress. Instead, WHOOP uses a combination of a user’s heart rate variability (HRV), heart rate, and level of movement. If you are moving, WHOOP takes that into consideration to not confuse it with elevated stress.

If the Stress Monitor detects a prolonged period of high stress levels, it can send you a notification to help make you aware.

WHOOP also has added tools to help members alter their current stress state. Two types of breathwork sessions have been added; one to increase relaxation and one to increase alertness.

The Increased Relaxation session focuses on deep breathing exercises and physiological sighs. Physiological sighs are where you inhale through your nose twice before letting air back out. The duration and the breathing rate can be adjusted via settings according to your preference.

The Increase Alertness session, on the other hand, focuses on cyclic hyperventilation, similar to the Wim Hof breathing method, allowing the number of breathing reps and the number of rounds to be adjusted each session.

Both sessions are visually guided which works well. However, I do with there were some audio cues so you could have the option of closing your eyes. After completing a session, you can also view a summary to see its effect on your stress score and heart rate.

