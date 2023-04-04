Vitruvian+ Home Gym – beginners guide [video]

Colin Jenkins -
Vitruvian

Welcome to our complete Vitruvian+ Home Gym guide for beginners. Below, we cover everything you need to know in order to have a great experience with the Vitruvian+.

As you watch the video below, feel free to skip around to wherever you need the most help. Here are time codes to help you navigate the Vitruvian+ beginners guide!

0:00 Introduction
0:42 Getting Started with Vitruvian+
1:41 Vitruvian+ Accessories
6:50 Strength Assessment
8:54 Vitruvian+ Classes and Programs
13:27 Starting a Workout
14:54 Movement Options on Vitruvian+
22:00 Workout Builder

Order Vitruvian+ here
(use discount code “ColinJenkinsStrong” for $100 off)

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you'd like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com
