Sneak peek: New Vitruvian+ V-Frame, Speediance, and Echelon Tonal-like device!

This week at IHRSA, a large fitness trade show in San Diego, I was able to see and test out some new and upcoming fitness products. This included new models and accessories of several Tonal competitors like Vitruvian+, Speediance, and even Echelon!

What’s new with Vitruvian+

Starting with the Vitruvian+, they had a prototype ready for a game-changing accessory called the V-Frame. The V-Frame enables the Vitruvian+ to provide horizontal pulling/pressing, in addition to pulling from above. This will allow for movements like seated lat pulls and even assisted pull-ups, which are currently not possible with just the base device.

At its booth, Vitruvian+ also had a new model designed specifically for commercial use. This version built withstand all-day use for fitness studios and gyms; this version can also optionally be bolted down to the ground for additional security and functionality.

Vitruvian+ upcoming V-Frame attachment

I was also able to get a glance at a new workout mode being designed for the app called Quick Start (though the name may be different upon release). In this mode, users do not have to select a specific exercise but can just choose the weight and load type to get started. This seems like a great addition, especially for those times when you just want to get in a few extra sets and don’t want to have to search for each movement in the library.

New Speediance model

Speediance also had a few new updates worth sharing – one of which is an upcoming, upgraded model that comes with a larger screen than the original.

Another improvement from Speediance comes in the way of an improved barbell accessory. The new barbell is much longer than the previous one, which offers more hand position options. The new barbell also has several adjustable attachment points, so that the cables can attach out of the way of your preferred hand placement.

Finally, Speediance has also added a new accessory holder. This seems like necessity with so many attachments and makes Speediance feel more space efficient and organized.

New Echelon prototypes

Finally with Echelon, they had a few new prototypes out on the floor. The most exciting of which was their own Tonal-like device. Though it is a freestanding version that does not need to be bolted onto a wall.

There is also a new Echelon Treadmill, which looks very similar to the Peloton Tread. This treadmill has almost an identical look and even a similar design for adjusting the speed and incline.

There was also a new Echelon Elliptical that looked pretty nice, as well as a new rower. I have never seen the previous version of the Echelon Rower so I wasn’t quite sure what had been changed or improved here.

Overall, there was a lot at IHRSA to be excited about for the future of connected fitness. I hope you found this recap helpful!

