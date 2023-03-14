Ergatta Rower adds new Apple Watch integration

Ergatta today announced it has added a new Apple Watch integration to its game-focused home rower. This update allows members to use their Apple Watch to track and see their heart rate on-screen during a workout.

Additionally, Apple Watch users will also have the ability to add Ergatta rowing sessions to their daily activity rings. This update is currently available to all members of Ergatta, in an open beta.

Being able to monitor and connect with Apple should help give owners of the Ergatta Rower and Apple Watch unified stats and calorie counts across fitness platforms. Heart rate metrics are displayed live on both the Apple Watch Ergatta app and on the rower itself during each workout.

Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta says:

At Ergatta, we are committed to being responsive to our member requests and to integrating with the fitness ecosystem… Given the prevalence in our member base and its alignment with our focus on fitness habit formation, a direct and relatively seamless integration with Apple Watch was a priority for us.

You can learn more about the Ergatta Rower in our long-term review here. Additionally, we did an in-depth comparison of all the most popular home rowers which you can read/watch here.

