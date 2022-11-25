Garmin rolls out huge November watch update: Here’s what you should know

Just in time for the holidays, Garmin has released a slew of new updates to many of their GPS watches. Here’s what you need to know about the new features, from wrist-based running power to the new morning report! Read on to learn more.

This November update fully applies to the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE, Forerunner 955 series, Fenix 7, Epix (Gen 2), MARQ (Gen 2), Enduro 2, and Tactix 7. Here are the big features you should know about:

Wrist-based running power: This allows users to receive real-time metrics of how much power they are exerting during a run with no additional accessories required. This is similar to what we have seen added to many GPS watches recently (including Apple Watch, COROS, and Polar).

: Runners can now see their equivalent flat ground pace, whether they are running up or downhill. This makes it easier to maintain a more even effort over various terrain. NextFork TM map guide : The features allows users to see both the distance to the next trail intersection, as well as the name of the upcoming trail.

During an ultrarun activity, Garmin watches can now automatically keeps track of time spent at an aid station or checkpoint without needing to pause the run activity. Backcountry snowboard: Now, in addition to the backcountry ski activity profile, a new preloaded backcountry snowboard activity helps distinguish between snowboarding and climbing.

Some other Garmin watches will only receive some of these new updates. For example, the Venu 2 and Venu Sq 2 watches will only receive support for disc golf with this update.

You can view a comprehensive list of all the updates and information here.

Personally, while I am excited to use the new running power and grade adjusted pace features, I most look forward to the morning report. It will be great to see all the relevant details I want to check all in one place.

Let me know what you like most about this update in comments. And stay up-to-date with the latest in connected fitness here at Connect The Watts!

