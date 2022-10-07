Save 15% on a Peloton Bike during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon offered a sneak peek for some of the deals going live during their new Prime Early Access Sale. Among these deals is the Peloton Bike, which will receive a 15% discount.

The Prime members exclusive sale will take place October 11-12 and will offer early access to a hundreds of thousands of products.

Among one of the best deals, will be a discount for the Peloton Bike, as well as select Peloton accessories and apparel. The Peloton Bike will receive a 15% discount lowering the price from $1,445 to under $1,230.

Select Peloton accessories and apparel will also be on sale for up to 25% off their regular price.

This is not the first time the Peloton Bike has seen a sale on Amazon. However, it is by the far the biggest discount seen there so far.

Amazon is likely to have additional deals during their Prime Early Access Sale on equipment like NordicTrack, BowFlex and others. Stay tuned to Connect The Watts to get the scoop on the best deals.

