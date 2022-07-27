New API hints the Peloton Rower may be released soon

Colin Jenkins -
Peloton

After the Peloton Rower was announced at their Homecoming event in May, there have been no updates about it since. With Peloton’s shift in manufacturing and removal of social media posts mentioning the Peloton Rower, many have anticipated the release may have been delayed.

However, a recent update to the Peloton API hints that may not be the case. The Peloton Rower may still be released later this year.

As discovered by Pelobuddy, Peloton updated one of their APIs yesterday with a class type called “Row Bootcamp.”

While this doesn’t necessarily mean the Peloton rower is coming soon, it does point to the fact Peloton is still preparing for it.

Rowing boot camps, which are classes that combine rowing and strength work, have been anticipated as one of its biggest selling points. While there are boot camp-style classes on the bike, they tend to be a better fit for treadmills and rowers (no shoe swaps needed).

If the Peloton Rower were to be released, it would join a large number of connected fitness rowers already available, including NordicTrack, Echelon, Aviron, Ergatta, and Hydrow.

Hydrow recently released a brand new rower, the Hydrow Wave, for under $1,500. It will be interesting to not only see if the Peloton Rower comes out but also what price it will be released at.

While the new API gives hope that the Peloton Rower may still be released this year, a similar app update took place a year ago.

Do you think the Peloton Rower is still coming this year? Let us know in the comments!

