Aviron Rower’s summer update is live: Here is everything included

The big summer update for the Aviron Rower has now gone live for all members. This update features a Spotify integration, favorites tab, and more. Here is everything that has been included.

Out of the 20+ pieces of connected fitness equipment I regularly check in on, it is the Aviron Rower that seems to be receive the most frequent and most substantial feature updates.

Here is everything the latest Aviron Rower update includes:

Subscribe to Connect The Watts for more connected fitness news, updates, tips, and guides

Spotify integration

The biggest part of the update is Aviron’s new Spotify integration. This new feature allows you to log-in and play music (or podcasts) directly from your Spotify account. Spotify can be played over any of the various workout modes and games.

The Spotify integration allows members to listen to their favorite music or podcasts while working out.

Favorites tab

With hundreds of different workout modes to choose from, a way to save a list of your favorite workouts was long overdue. Thankfully, it is finally here with the new favorites tab. Simply press the heart icon next to a workout to add it to your custom list.

The favorites tab allows members to keep their go-to workouts organized in one place

New car skins

In an update earlier this year, Aviron added experience coins which you collect for rowing in any workout type. These coins can be used to buy new cosmetic upgrades to your workouts. The new update adds three new car types in ‘Power Play’ that you can spend your hard earned coins on.

Spend your hard earned coins on new car skins for the ‘Power Play’ workout mode.

New workout program

Aviron features numerous follow-along programs with rowing YouTuber ‘TrainingTall’. There is a new beginner program featuring 12 ten-minute workouts for members to work through.

The new program by Training Tall is designed for beginners.

Connect The Watt’s Take

Aviron continues to impress me with these updates, especially considering how small the team is. Somehow they continue to add significantly more features than other companies 10X their size.

While the newest update isn’t their biggest this year, the Spotify integration is a feature that I have not seen anywhere else. With included Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, and now Spotify integration, the Aviron Rower is a perfect fit for someone wanting to be entertained while they workout.

Read our review of the Aviron Rower here.

Suggested articles:

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: