New iOS app, CycleStats, helps track and analyze your Peloton workouts

Colin Jenkins -
PelotonApps

The Peloton Bike does a great job of tracking your workout metrics after each ride. While these metrics are all viewable under your profile, it has not been organized well to allow members to easily analyze and track their progress.

Released today, a new iOS app called CycleStats seeks to solve this problem, both with better visualized training data and more comprehensive analytics tools.

The new app CycleStats is available for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch as a free download in the App Store. A subscription to CycleStats Pro is available for $9.99 per year with a one-week free trial or $1.99 per month.

If you use this App Store Link or the code “9TO5” before July 2022, you can receive 20% off your first year and pay just $7.99

CycleStats allows you more easily view and organize all of your Peloton Bike ride metrics, with a variety of options. What I like most so far is being able to view and compare my personal records for each time duration. It is very motivating to see progression laid out this way.

Besides improved metric analytics, CycleStats Pro also includes the following:

  • Add classes to your stack directly from CycleStats.
  • Add and remove bookmarks for your favorite classes.
  • View all attempts of the same class to see progress over time.
  • Save notes for each workout to capture insights.
  • Coming Soon: Set one-time and recurring goals for workouts, output, and distance.
  • Coming Soon: Tag workouts to easily capture details about each workout.

You can also learn more about CycleStats on their website here.

