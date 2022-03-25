Smart mattress company Eight Sleep adds integration with Peloton, Apple health, and others

Eight Sleep, which makes temperature-adjusting smart mattresses and covers, have announced new integrations on Peloton, Apple Health, Oura, Garmin, and others. With the ability to connect these other fitness and health services, you can now get even more insights into how your body recovers.

Eight Sleep not only adjusts the temperature of your bed (with a range from 55 degrees to 110 degrees Fahrenheit), but it also tracks your HRV and sleep quality. If you enable their AI ‘Auto-Pilot’ system, Eight Sleep will use this data to learn and automatically adjust your bed’s temperature while you sleep to help you recover better.

With new integrations with apps like Peloton and Apple Health, Eight Sleep can also now provide more insights into how your workouts effect your sleep and recovery.

Our thoughts

I have now spent a total of 240 nights using the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover (see my review here), and I cannot say enough good things about it. The auto temperature adjustment have been great for improving both me and my wife’s sleep (it adjusts temperature separately for both sides of the bed).

It is exciting to see Eight Sleep continue to improve upon their app and software, especially since these integrations have the potential to further optimize your sleep.

