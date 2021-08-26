Peloton drops Bike price by $400 following Q4 earnings miss

-
Peloton

Peloton today reported its earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, showing slowing growth and a wider-than-expected loss. In conjunction with the earnings announcement, however, Peloton also revealed that it will cut the price of the original Peloton Bike by $400.

As CNBC reports, Peloton’s earnings for Q4 included $936.9 million, up from $607.1 million in the same quarter one year ago. The pace of growth, on the other hand, is showing signs of slowing — Peloton last quarter reported revenue that had nearly doubled year-over-year to over $1 billion.

The company also reported a higher loss than anticipated, something attributable to the recall of the Tread and Tread+. Peloton revealed a loss-per-share of $1.05, versus analyst expectations of a loss-per-share of 45 cents.

“The past year represented an inflection point for the connected fitness industry, with significant increases in awareness and demand following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive John Foley wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Other notable data points:

  • Peloton ended the quarter 2.33 million subscribers
  • Digital subscriptions were at 874,000 at the end of quarter
  • Net monthly churn hit 0.73% during the quarter, up from 0.52%
  • Average monthly workouts per subscriber fell from 24.7 to 19.9
  • For fiscal Q1 2022, Peloton is forecasting $800 million in revenue
  • PTON stock is down ~8% after hours

Bike price drop

In addition to its earnings report, Peloton today also announced a price cut for the original Bike. The Bike, which dropped from $2,245 to $1,895 last year alongside the introduction of the Bike+, will drop another $400.

Starting today, the original Peloton Bike will be available in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia for $1,495 USD /£1350 GBP/$1895 CAD / €1495 EUR, and $2,295 AUD, respectively.

Peloton also announced new financing options help lower the monthly payments for qualified customers, plus the cost of an All-Access Membership:

  • Peloton Bike: $39 USD /month for 39 months with 0% APR
    • $64 CAD/month, £45 GBP/month, €55 EUR/month, $59 AUD
  • Peloton Bike+ : $59 USD / month for 43 months with 0% APR
    • $77 CAD/month, £54 GBP/month, €59 EUR/month, $86 AUD/month
  • Peloton Tread [available August 30 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and fall 2021 in Germany]: $59 USD / month for 43 months with 0% APR
    • $77 CAD/month, £54 GBP/month, €59 EUR/month, $86 AUD/month

Peloton says these changes are part of its efforts to “make it easier to access its content”:

Peloton’s mission is to help people be the best version of themselves by making it easier to access world-class fitness and wellness content. Now, we’re taking another step in our commitment to making Peloton more accessible and attainable by lowering the price of the award-winning Peloton Bike.

Read the full announcement on the Peloton website here.

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides:

Guides

Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc. is an exercise equipment and media company. It was founded in 2012 by John Foley and launched off a Kickstarter funding campaign…

About the Author

Peloton to launch Tread in Germany this fall and add 3 ...
Peloton announces Eric Church artist series
Peloton Tread will be available in the US and UK on Aug...
Peloton ranked as the top consumer brand in Comparably&...
Peloton digital members will no longer receive free Cen...
Peloton Guide: Power Zone classes and the FTP Test
Fix for the Peloton Tread is approved by CPSC
Peloton announces Disney classes
Show More Comments

Related

Peloton beginner’s guide to every class category

Amazon deal: Connect to Peloton and Apple Fitness Plus with the RENPHO bike for $559 ($140 off)

Learn More

Peloton announces a brand-new challenge — with a twist

Peloton guide: Stacking, sessions, and scheduling

Chicago Marriott includes an in-room Peloton Bike to keep you on the leaderboard when traveling

Peloton digital members will no longer receive free Century Club T-shirt

Peloton Tread will be available in the US and UK on August 30

Peloton planning to launch video game mode called ‘Lane Break’