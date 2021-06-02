Strava releases group fitness challenges and personalized segment recommendations

Strava has been my go-to app for outdoor workouts for many years, and today the company has launched two exciting features.

The maps tab is seeing a visual refresh and segments and routes are now in a single place. The maps tab also has a new segments recommendations function to help you plan a workout. The included recommendations are:

Visit popular spots: A sample of the most popular segments in the area.

Discover new places: Popular segments in the area you haven’t worked out in yet.

Break your record: A segment where you’re close to beating your personal record.

Climb the leaderboard: A segment where you’re close to breaking into the top 10 spot on the leaderboard.

Go for a workout: Find nearby tracks, areas for interval training, and other areas where the other users train.

Become a legend: A segment where you’re close to becoming the Local Legend.

The full experience is for paid subscribers only.

Group Challenges

The second new feature is a group challenges option that enables athletes to create challenges and compete with friends. Group Challenge organizers can choose a challenge goal and create a Group Competition (max. 25 people) using one of the competition formats below:

Most Activity – Set a goal for time, distance, elevation gain, or loss. The goal sets a milestone for the group to reach to complete the challenge. The leaderboard ranks athletes by their overall activity.

Fastest Effort – Average pace across a specific distance from running, virtual running, or wheelchair. Setting a race distance gives others in the challenge a guide on how far they plan to travel. This is the distance all efforts will be measured over, and the leaderboard will rank runners by their average pace during workouts.

Longest Single Activity – Single activity recording of your longest distance across any sport that supports distance. You can set a minimum distance to help others in your challenge understand how far they need to go, how the leaderboard ranks are determined, and provides a level of difficulty for the challenge.

The minimum number of days in a challenge is one and the maximum is a year. Workouts uploaded with privacy settings set to “public” or “followers-only” will count toward a Group Challenge. Although challenges are available to paid subscribers and free users, there is a maximum challenge limit of three for non-paid users.

