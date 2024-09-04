How to sign-up for Peloton’s new Strength+ App

This week, Peloton has launched the beta for its upcoming app: Strength+. Peloton’s new app is designed for members to follow along to strength workouts in their gym or home workout space.

To sign-up for the beta, click here. To learn more about the Peloton Strength+ App, continue reading below.

The beta sign-up questionnaire is fairly straight forward with questions about your current Peloton membership, workout frequency, and how often you do strength workouts. It also asks if you use iOS, as the beta is only being made available for iPhone owners (and you must live in the US).

On its website, here is how Peloton describes the Strength+ App:

Peloton Strength+ is a new way to strength train with us. Consider this app your personal gym buddy, with self-paced, multi-week programs led by some of your favorite Peloton Instructors, a customizable workout generator tailored to your goals, instructional video clips, detailed progress tracking, and so much more. Peloton Strength+ aims to take the guesswork out of strength training, so you can focus on the reps and see the results. Peloton Strength+ is currently in beta.

image from OnePeloton.com

While the Strength+ App Beta will be free for members to test out, the final version will likely come at an additional cost to Peloton members. In an interview with Tom’s Guide, SVP of Product for Peloton Brent Tworetzky suggests that there will be an add-on cost to members, and possibly require a separate subscription of its own:

Peloton has not shared pricing or an official release date for Strength+ yet. From my conversation with Tworetzky ahead of the app’s reveal, it seems Strength+ will either come at a separate monthly cost for non-paying Peloton users or be offered as an add-on for Peloton All-Access users.

We look forward to testing out the Peloton Strength App+ soon, and will report back with our thoughts and experiences once we do!

Before you sign-up for the Peloton Strength App+ Beta, consider this:

Connect The Watts has just released a home fitness program of its very own: The Garage Gym Academy.

For those with access to strength equipment (at home or in the gym), the Garage Gym Academy is here to help you get in the most out of your training, with weekly guidance, accountability and support!

Membership is currently discounted for a limited time, and will be increasing soon. Don’t miss out!

Learn more here.

Related