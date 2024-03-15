Peloton app may soon let you form teams with friends and family

The latest update to the Peloton app includes preparations to let members form teams with their friends and family members.

Spotted by 9to5Google‘s APK Insight team, Peloton app version 3.20 introduces a handful of new in-app texts describing how to create a team with other Peloton members.

Create a team Go further with teams Work together with your friends and the Peloton community to reach your fitness goals

From the clues available, it seems you’ll be able to form teams that can be filled with as many as 2000 Peloton members. Once you’ve joined a team, you’ll be able to work together to reach collective fitness goals.

When setting up or editing your team, you’ll have full control over the name and description, and you can choose whether your team is public or private. We expect teams will appeal to families, clubs, friend groups, and companies. Notably, it’s not currently clear whether you can be part of more than one Peloton team at a time.

Team name What’s your team called? What’s your team about? You can change your team’s details at any time Max 2000 members

Speculating a bit further, we imagine there could be some competitive aspects to forming a team, possibly encouraging members to push themselves so their team can outperform a rival team. Some may also feel driven to be a top contributor to their team’s success, creating some internal rivalry within teams, too.

Development on Peloton teams seems to still be at an early stage. For example, the option to leave a team is explicitly labeled as “Not implemented.” As such, we expect it will be at least a few months before teams arrive in the app.

Leave team (Not implemented yet)

As is always the case when it comes to work-in-progress features discovered in app code, there’s also a chance that Peloton may choose not to launch teams at all. In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye on this feature and any others that pop up in future updates.

