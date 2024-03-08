Exclusive: Peloton preps graphic adventure games for Tread and Bike [Gallery]

Following the success of Lanebreak, Peloton is preparing to launch a few more games for its Tread and Bike devices and these are unlike anything you could imagine for exercise equipment.

With Lanebreak, Peloton sought to use the power of video games to serve as motivation to continue exercising. After all, if your workout can feel like you’re having fun, you’ll probably be more likely to come back for more. To say Lanebreak was a success would be an understatement, quickly amassing many fans around the world.

It seems Peloton has recognized that success and is looking to offer additional games that may appeal to fans of other genres. An investigation of the Peloton tablet’s internal files – conducted by 9to5Google’s APK Insight team – found signs of two new games in development as part of a “Games Prototype experience.”

The game furthest along in production is “Grow,” a game in which your exercise efforts are used to “Transform a barren land into a lush garden.” It’s hard to get a sense of how Grow is played without trying it ourselves, but the gist seems to be running along pathways with your trusty watering can, bringing new life to the land.

‘Grow’ game preview

‘Grow’ game logo

Along the way, it seems you’ll have to avoid enemies (not-so-cute bunny rabbits) that block your path. In its current form, there are plans for three difficulties, depending on how intense of a workout you’re seeking.

There’s far less information available about the second game (including its name), which seems to be a far more ambitious project. “Discover mysterious artifacts while traversing an open world” is how the game is described in the files. The only other clue we have is from a bit of promotional artwork (seen below, on the right), which somewhat evokes the art styles of indie adventure games like Journey and Rime.

‘Grow’ promotional art Untitled promotional art

So far as we can tell, both of Peloton’s upcoming games are intended to be available across Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Tread+ models, leaving the Row distinctly excluded. It also seems that Peloton may be planning to do some public alpha testing of one or both games, possibly with a small test audience, judging from in-app text and a Grow-related survey that our team uncovered.

You acknowledge that there may be obvious or latent defects in the design and functionality of the Games Prototype experience, and you are participating in the experience at your own risk. Certain features and light patterns may be sensitive to some users. If you have epilepsy or have had seizures or other unusual reactions to flashing lights or patterns, consult a doctor before playing the alpha games. Do not overexert yourself and take breaks periodically. If you experience excessive fatigue, discomfort, or pain, STOP USING IMMEDIATELY and consult a doctor. You must be at least 14 years old to play the alpha games. Please refer to your user manual for additional safety information. By tapping CONTINUE, you understand and accept the safety

That said, it’s also possible that these games could never see the light of day. Peloton is surely doing internal testing to see which, if any, of these games is engaging enough to see a wider release.

