Hands-on with 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50: A solid sound and a quality fit

I have been using my 1More Fit Open Earbuds for a week now in place of my second-generation Apple AirPods, and I have become strangely fond of these over-the-ear headphones (I didn’t expect to). The sound quality is solid, the fit is comfortable, and they charge quickly. Head below for more details on the 1More Fit Open Earbuds.

As someone who is an Apple loyalist, I was a bit hesitant to try these earbuds in place of my beloved AirPods, but they ended up being a delightful surprise.

First impression

What I loved immediately about the 1More Fit Open Earbuds was the packaging that they arrived in; I know that unboxing is a marketing ploy in and of itself, but it was so satisfying to go through the unboxing process regardless. Once you open the box that the headphones come in, you’re greeted with what is meant to look like hand-drawn images of the headphones and some of the included features.

Inside of the 1More Fit Open Earbuds box

I appreciate this level of detail inside of the box, and I also appreciate the homeliness of the hand-drawn images; it makes it feel instantly more personalized.

To connect to Bluetooth, you take the earbuds from the box, move them into the case, and then open the Bluetooth settings on your phone – this took me no less than maybe 10 seconds, which was really nice (I’ve had some headphones that are much more finicky when attempting to first connect to Bluetooth). Once the connection was secure, the 1More Fit Open Earbuds were ready to go.

It took me a second to get the earbuds onto my ears comfortably, as I am not someone who is used to wrap-around-your-ear headphones. Once I got each earbud in, I continued to listen to the podcast I had started – which for me was sounding a bit tinny – so I tried the first song saved to my Spotify liked songs (“Selfish” by Justin Timberlake), and the headphones were still sounding stifled.

As with most headphones nowadays, the 1More Fit Open Earbuds come with an accompanying iOS app, which allows you to further customize your listening experience. Once I chose “Bass booster” from the app’s Equalizer option, the tinny sound fell away, and the song I was listening to felt full.

1More calls these their first “Open Sport Earbuds,” perhaps meaning they are built for people who want to exercise with a pair of comfortable headphones without sweat affecting their listening experience. The earbuds have ergonomic hooks and what 1More describes as “airy loops,” which I absolutely agree with; you can barely feel them once they’re on.

While it took me a bit to get used to working out with the 1More Fit Open Earbuds (the less things I have on me when exercising the better), I found the music to be loud enough to drown out other people’s activity and that the earbuds themselves were comfortable while I was going through my reps.

Specs and features

Included in the box are one pair of headphones, one charging case, one type-C charging cable, three pairs of Sound Loops (eargels), and a little drawstring bag in which to hold the headphone case. The headphones take 80 minutes to charge while the case takes 90 minutes, with a total playtime of 38 hours once fully charged.

Tuned by 4-time Grammy Award-winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi, the 1MORE Fit Open Earbud headphones have more natural and authentic listening experience.

Other features include:

Bluetooth 5.3

IPX7 waterproof rating

IPX7 sweat-resistant design

10-meter wireless range

DLC diaphragm

5-minute quick charge

Open-air technology

AI-powered noise reduction calls

4 high-performance MEMS microphones

Available in grey, silver, or white, grab your pair of 1More Fit Open Earbuds here for $99.

Connect the Watts’ Take

As previously mentioned, I really enjoyed getting used to the 1More Fit Open Earbuds as someone who almost exclusively wears Apple AirPods. I found that when compared to my second-generation AirPods, I appreciated not having to worry about them slipping out if I got sweaty. For just under $100, the 1More Fit Open Earbuds are worth it.

