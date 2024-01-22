Working from home? Find your favorite position with FlexiSpot: A hands-on review

For about a month, I have been using two pieces of work-from-home office equipment while writing – the E7 Pro Standing Desk and the C7 Premium Ergonomic Office Chair. Both are incredibly impressive pieces of furniture with a lot to love, even if some of the features are overly complicated. Head below to learn more.

The setup

FlexiSpot E7 Standing Pro Desk

Because the E7 Standing Pro Desk weighs about 85 pounds, I definitely recommend that you bring someone along to help you put the desk together – even getting it in from the porch to my house was a bit of a struggle with two of us, and the desk was shipped in multiple packages. With the help of a friend of mine, it took us about two hours from unboxing to accomplishing the full setup, which was fairly straightforward. The only snafu we came across was that we were unable to align part of the leg setup when attaching it to the desktop which meant I had to drill my own holes into the desktop rather than use the pre-drilled holes provided. This wasn’t a big deal ultimately but for a $550 dollar desk, you don’t want to have to be doing your own drilling.

I would also recommend not doing what I did, which was set up the E7 Standing Pro Desk in my living room and then transferring it to my office rather than setting up the desk in the space in which I would end up using it. It’s a substantial piece of furniture and is quite heavy with the motor, and it’s also an awkward shape, which makes it challenging to maneuver around hallways.

FlexiSpot C7 Premium Ergonomic Office Chair

In comparison to the standing desk, the C7 Ergonomic Office Chair was a breeze to set up. I was able to do it in about an hour by myself with no problems along the way. The instructions were clear, and I didn’t have to use any of my own tools to amend any type of alignment issue the way I did with the E7 desk.

First impressions

FlexiSpot E7 Standing Pro Desk

The E7 Pro Desk is very impressive with how easily you can raise and lower the desktop. It’s sturdy, it’s pretty, and it ain’t movin’ (unless you want it to). The desk that I have is 48″ x 24″ which is exactly the right size for where I wanted to put it, but it does come in other size and color options as well.

The control panel that allows you to adjust the desk’s height is straightforward and works perfectly. While I haven’t used it the desk to its full height capabilities, I have adjusted it many times while working to help guide my posture.

My favorite feature of the E7 Standing Pro Desk – which you can’t see very well here – is the cord tray that is toward the back of the desk, underneath the desktop. The cord tray allows you to stash any and all cords, and it comes with a sturdy snap-on cover so that you don’t have to look at a tray of cords from any angle – the only cord you can see is the primary one for the desk, which needs to be plugged into a wall. Overall, a very slick design decision by FlexiSpot.

FlexiSpot C7 Premium Ergonomic Chair

The first thing I noticed about this chair was how smoothly it swiveled me around when I was doing that thing that you do when you get a chair like this – instantly spin in circles. There’s also very little you can’t do in the C7 Premium Ergonomic Chair; you can adjust just about every part of the chair at every angle or height, which is cool once you get the hang of it, but it definitely takes some getting used to.

For me, I don’t need to be able to adjust every piece of the chair – I only really need to be able to adjust the height, and figuring out which handle did what was not an intuitive process. The handle that you think is going to allow you to adjust the height of the chair actually does something else (I couldn’t tell you what), and there is a crank of sorts on the base of the chair, and its purpose still remains unknown to me.

That said, the C7 Premium Ergonomic Chair is supportive, comfortable, and easy enough to use once you learn how to properly adjust all of its moving parts. As someone who suffers from low back pain (a result of disc herniation and prior spine surgery), this chair is designed for maximum support – something I can really appreciate.

Specs & details

FlexiSpot E7 Standing Pro Desk

The E7 Standing Pro Desk features and includes the following:

440-pound weight-bearing capacity

Dual motor

Adjustable width

A semi-C leg structure for stability and additional space

Cable tray

Magnetic fabric cable cover

Self-gripping tape

Cable clips

Premium keypad with USB charging port, child lock, and digital height display

Optional footrest

A range of finish, frame, and desktop options

FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair

The C7 Ergonomic Office Chair features and includes the following:

Adjustable headrest, height, and armrest

Self-adaptive back support

Breathable mesh back

Forward seat tilt

90 to 180-degree recline

Biometric back support

Lumbar support cushion

Waterfall frame design

Supports 300 pounds

Designed for all heights

Wrap-up on FlexiSpot

This is my first experience with both a standing desk and an ergonomic chair designed with people like me in mind. I have really enjoyed having the ability to adjust the E7 Standing Pro Desk to suit my needs and then adjusting my C7 Ergonomic Office Chair in tandem as needed. While I do think the office chair is a bit overcomplicated, it is 100% worth it as you get accustomed to all of its bells and whistles.

Get your FlexiSpot E7 Standing Pro Desk here for $550 and your FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair here for $330.

