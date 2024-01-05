Dry January: Why everyone should try it at least once

We are only a few days into 2024, and I know a handful of people who are kicking bad habits – drinking alcohol and smoking weed, for example – for the month of January. I know a handful of additional people who are so affected by how they feel during their Dry January that they continue to take months off of their chosen vices throughout the course of the year. Keep reading for more details on the health benefits of Dry January.

What is Dry January?

The concept of Dry January isn’t new – it’s been around since 2013 when a UK nonprofit called “Alcohol Change UK” started the movement in an attempt to raise awareness and money around alcohol abuse and treatment. It’s estimated that 15-19% of US adults observe Dry January, which is a straightforward concept – for the month of January, people will go “dry,” meaning they no longer drink alcohol for the entirety of the month. Some take it even further and eliminate other vices such as smoking weed, drinking caffeine, or even social media.

Then, come February, all former habits and vices resume.

Health benefits of Dry January

Depending on how much you consume whatever it is you’re kicking – how much alcohol you drink, how much weed you smoke, and so on – will dictate how you feel as you start Dry January. Sudden changes in habits will often make people feel irritable or depressed, per Sara Jo Nixon, a cognitive neuroscientist. Once those feelings subside, though, people tend to feel better after a few days of sobriety.

Moderate to heavy drinking increases blood pressure and can cause abnormal heart rhythms, and once you stop drinking, your heart health starts improving.

Other health benefits of cutting out alcohol include:

liver enzymes drop,

improved sleep,

lower cholesterol,

weight loss,

clearer skin,

improved immune system,

less headaches,

and so on.

Even though there are some notable health benefits to quitting booze for a month, abruptly quitting drinking is not recommended for everyone. If you are someone who drinks heavily and then suddenly decide to stop drinking, you could experience alcohol withdrawal symptoms that could lead to more harmful effects on your body. It’s important to consult with your doctor to determine if Dry January is right for you.

