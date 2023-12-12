Zwift’s latest update includes new Apple Watch support

Zwift, the connected online cycling and running program, now allows subscribers to utilize Apple Watch heart rate monitoring amongst other new features in its latest update, rolling out between now and March. Head below for more details.

What is Zwift?

For those unfamiliar, Zwift allows you to experience a wide range of indoor cycling workouts from the comfort of your home, including racing and engaging with other riders while on a smart bike. With millions of riders, you have the ability to workout and race against people of varying athletic abilities while “traveling” down beautiful, scenic roads and locations.

Image via Zwift

Similarly to other connected fitness apps, to use Zwift, you will need a smart bike or a basic turbo trainer. For the best experience with Zwift, though, a smart bike that includes a power meter and ANT+ or Bluetooth connectivity would be best.

Once set up with a smart bike subscribed to the Zwift community, you’re ready to enjoy the ride.

Per the press release, between now and March, Zwift will be rolling out a bunch of updates to its platform, including the ability to monitor heart rate on the Apple Watch.

The best heart rate monitor is the one you’re already wearing, so we’re adding Apple Watch heart rate compatibility to Zwift, making life easier for any Zwifter who already owns an Apple Watch. Pair Watch in the Zwift Companion app, as with any other heart rate monitor, and track your heart rate on-screen as you ride and run.

Other Zwift update highlights include:

Redesigned cycling levels

New avatar looks

Zwift Games

Tour de Zwift

Are you a Zwift rider? Are there any particular updates you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

