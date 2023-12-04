Review: Echelon Stair Climber Sport

Echelon has released several new pieces of connected fitness equipment this year, including a new Tonal competitor and Elliptical. Most recently, Echelon has released the new Stair Climber Sport, which is an adjustable, foldable, space-efficient, and impressively low-priced stair climber. Read (or watch) below to learn what we think after testing it out.

Echelon Stair Climber Sport – Video Review

Subscribe to Connect The Watts for more connected fitness news, updates, tips, and guides.

Echelon Stair Climber Sport – Design

Connected fitness equipment is notoriously expensive, so having a nice option like this for just $599 is really great. Within the stair climber category, this is significantly cheaper than almost anything else out there that is decently made.

Of course, that is assuming the Echelon Stair Climber Sport is decently made, and I’m happy to report it definitely is.

The whole unit is surprisingly sturdy, even when pushing it hard at my body weight of 200lbs, and it is rated for a body weight of up to 275lbs.

It can be adjusted with three different angles, depending on how steep you prefer, and can also be folded down completely when not in use.

At just 39″ long and 22″ wide, the Echelon Stair Climber Sport is extremely compact and space-efficient, which is another thing I really like about it. It is small enough to fit under a bed or in a closet and has transportation wheels, so it can easily be move around.

The magnetic resistance feels very smooth and is very quiet. This resistance can be adjusted manually via a dial near the handles. The resistance doesn’t a very large range though, so it adjusting it doesn’t have a huge effect. The resistance is fairly strong. I prefer a strong resistance, and if you do as well, you will likely enjoy how this feels.

No Plug. No Screen.

Another nice feature here is that the Echelon Stair Climber Sport does not need to be plugged in. All it needs is 4 AA batteries to use the attached 3″ monitor. The monitor will keep track of your time, speed, distance, and can be set to a variety of options with various timers and programs.

This console also has an adjustable phone and tablet holder, so you can watch any streaming service you have or connect via Bluetooth to Echelon’s fitness app.

And I, for one, am happy to see no screen included here because often that adds to the cost, makes equipment less portable, and also prevents you from watching your own preferred content while using it. So I really like the direction they went with this.

Echelon Membership

You can optionally pay a monthly subscription and connect via Bluetooth to the Echelon app, which will give you access to thousands of classes.

Since Echelon’s stair climber has just started shipping out, there was only one class available for testing, but Echelon says there will be “scenic climbs, endurance, heavy climb, beginner workouts and more” added soon in December. You also have access to running, cycling, yoga and strength classes.

From my experience, the quality of Echelon’s classes tend to be a bit mixed. Some classes and instructors are great, while others are much less so. However, there is so much new content consistently added, it is not to hard to find classes you will enjoy once you know what to look for.

Most importantly, it is optional. Which is not usually the case with connected fitness equipment like this.

Overall, I think the Echelon Stair Climber Sport is a pretty good offer and one I think could be a good fit for a lot of people. Given its price point, how little room it takes up, and it’s portability, it is certainly worth a consideration!

Related