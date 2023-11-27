5 alternatives to MyFitnessPal

While MyFitnessPal has been a top-rated app for calorie tracking for some years now, there are other calorie- and health-tracking apps available to check out – especially if you don’t want to pay for a MyFitnessPal premium subscription, which costs $19.99/month or $79.99 per year. Head below for more on free MyFitness Pal alternative apps.

5. MyNetDiary

MyNetDiary allows you to track calories, food, macros, and includes a free barcode scanner. It’s a quick way to log your daily meals – you can also keep track of exercise, body weight, and water intake. MyNetDiary’s premium tier is $5/month or $59.99/year and includes additional features such as recipes and diet guides.

4. Open Food Facts

If you are someone who is trying to make more informed choices about the food you eat, Open Food Facts will fit the bill. Within the app, you can see food data that is relevant to your preferences (e.g. food with good nutritional quality, food with very low environmental impact), and you can also see food additives, ingredients, and food processing techniques once you scan an item using the barcode.

3. MacroFactor

According to the app, MacroFactor uses “scientific algorithms to drive smart recommendations that fit your lifestyle.” The aesthetics of MacroFactor are gorgeous and clean, making the in-app experience easy to navigate. Once you enter in your specific body measurements and goals, MacroFactor helps to design a program that is best suited for what you are trying to accomplish. MacroFactor is close in price to MyFitnessPal as an alternative, available for $71.99/year or $5.99/month.

2. Cronometer

One of the most popular alternatives to MyFitnessPal is Cronometer, an app that allows you to easily track calories, use a barcode scanner, create custom meals and recipes, log exercise, and more. Cronometer also offers charts such as “Calories Consumed” and “Weight,” which gives you a visual representation of any weight you may have lost or gained. You get tons of useful features within the free version of Cronometer, or Cronometer Gold is available for $54.99/year ($9.99/month).

1. Lifesum

Last up in our alternatives to MyFitnessPal roundup is Lifesum.

Lifesum really shines in the design and UI of the app, with a user experience that is smooth and easily navigable. You can track meals and recipes, water, weight, and exercise. Lifesum also offers insight into what they call a “Life Score,” which offers insights into your dietary and exercise habits.

You can get Lifesum for free with a lot of stellar features, or you can try Lifesum premium for $19.99/3 months, $34.99/6 months, or $59.99/year.

What are some other health-tracking apps that we missed? Have you tried any of the above as an alternative to MyFitnessPal? Let us know in the comments!

