7 must-try yoga apps for beginners

If you’re interested in trying yoga but are unsure of where to start, you are not alone. Hundreds of yoga and yoga-adjacent apps are available for download – and they all want your subscription. Like with anything, you have to sometimes try more than one option before you land on the one that makes the most sense for you. Head below to see our top seven must-try yoga apps for beginners.

Maybe you work from home and need to stretch your legs on your lunch break, or maybe you are too tired after a day in the office to then get yourself to a yoga studio. Either way, these seven yoga-centered apps are worth your time as you familiarize yourself with the popular practice.

7. Alo Moves

Alo Moves offers two free weeks of unlimited yoga classes in addition to fitness and mindfulness classes if you want to try something else. Yoga offerings include vinyasa, ashtanga, hatha, restorative, yin, yoga for beginners, and prenatal. New classes are offered daily, and you can easily track your workouts within the app.

iOS download here.

6. Daily Yoga

Daily Yoga features new classes weekly and encourages beginners to join yoga challenges and start tracking results. The app offers a wide variety of varying yoga courses, including chair yoga, full-body yoga, and even classes you can take while sitting on your sofa.

iOS download here. Google Play download here.

5. Yoga Time: For Beginners

With over 2900 ratings and an average of 4.8 stars, Yoga Time: For Beginners is a free app designed with beginners in mind. Unique yoga workouts include yoga for hips, detox yoga, balance yoga, deep stretch yoga, and yoga for sleep. Feel free to toggle the music on or off and enjoy up to 30-minute workouts.

iOS download here.

4. Pocket Yoga

What’s unique about Pocket Yoga is that you don’t need connectivity in order for the app to work. Featuring soothing voices and visual instruction, Pocket Yoga has 27 different sessions available that differ in difficulty. Additionally, you can quickly preview a pose before attempting it yourself.

iOS download here. Google Play download here.

3. Yoga-Go

Offering full-body yoga exercises in addition to more body-specific programs, Yoga-Go is a powerful workout app. You can target glutes, abs, and legs during your workout and enjoy over 500+ asanas while training. Help achieve your goals with your personalized workout planner that includes pose pacing and a calorie tracker.

iOS download here. Google Play download here.

2. Glo | Yoga and Meditation

With over 30,000 ratings and a 4.9 star average, Glo is perfect for the beginner Yogi to the master Yogi. Key features include daily live classes, professional instructors, the ability to download classes for offline usage, self-guided programs, and the ability to track your progress on your Apple Watch.

iOS download here. Google Play download here.

1. Down Dog

Rated the #1 yoga app of 2022 and with over 60 million downloads, Down Dog allows for a multitude of personalized options for your yoga workout. Work with a beginner-friendly Smart Coach that will help you find in-app courses that align with your goals. Customize your workout by level, voice, focus, and music.

iOS download here. Google Play download here.

