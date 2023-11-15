Echelon Fitness signs multi-year deal with runDisney

Echelon Fitness, a connected at-home equipment brand, has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with runDisney, a road race division of Disney Sports Enterprises; Disney Sports Enterprises is one of the largest global race organizations that exists. Head below to learn more about what this partnership means.

For the more than the estimated 170,000 runners who will participate in runDisney events in 2024, the partnership with Echelon Fitness gears toward helping runners elevate their experience during races at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

Echelon Fitness is known for its at-home connected exercise equipment, including bikes, treadmills, rowers, stair climbers, ellipticals, and more. Their members have access to more than 1500 live classes and thousands of on-demand workouts that professional Echelon trainers lead through the app. Echelon’s fitness CEO, Lou Lentine, said of the runDisney partnership:

Echelon is committed to helping our members reach and cross their finish line – so what better way to do this than working with runDisney? Through this new collaboration, we are excited about joining with our members and runDisney runners on their fitness journeys – from pre-training to post workouts and even using our connected fitness equipment for runDisney virtual races from the comfort of their own homes. We can’t wait to watch them cross these finish lines echelonfit.com

In partnering with runDisney, Echelon now has opportunities to feature its connected fitness equipment on-site at runDisney events and will also be involved in runDisney yoga events. Per the press release from runDisney vice president Adam Ball:

Our runDisney series combines the magic of Disney with the exhilaration of running, making it a one-of-a-kind experience for our participants. By teaming up with Echelon, we will be able to bring even more convenient and enjoyable fitness options to our runDisney community and fans. echelonfit.com

Image via Echelon

As one of the largest race organizations in the world, the runDisney race series has more than 170,000 people who participate in the events each season, and that doesn’t include virtual races. There are four race weekends at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort; each has a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon, various challenge events, a health and fitness expo, and yoga at select race weekends.

Learn more at rundisney.com.

