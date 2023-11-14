Withings introduces Body Pro 2, revolutionizes early diabetes detection

Today is World Diabetes Day, and Withings Health Solutions debuted its newest scale, the Body Pro 2, which includes an introductory module that introduces a “breakthrough measurement to better care for patients with diabetes.” Along with the ability to help people with diabetes, the Body Pro 2 scale also has Health Nudges, an anxiety-free weigh-in experience, and plenty more features that are designed with the patient in mind. Head below the fold to learn more about the impressive, next-gen Body Pro 2 scale.

A breakthrough in diabetes detection

According to Withings, the Body Pro 2 “may” allow doctors to detect early signs of diabetes. From its website:

Up to 70% of patients with diabetes will be affected by diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in their lifetime and 50% of them may be asymptomatic. Diabetes peripheral neuropathies are a crucial indicator of foot ulcer risk, yet there is a lack of reliable, non invasive, rapid and easy to use tools to identify these neuropathies. Body Pro 2 shapes the future of diabetes care with electrochemical skin conductance, a noninvasive measurement that may allow doctors to detect early signs of diabetic peripheral neuropathy and help in the assessment of diabetic foot ulcers.

Electrochemical skin conductance is one of the features highlighted in the Body Pro 2 scale, and Withings completed an entire medical study attesting to its success and reliability as it pertains to early diabetes detection.

Additional Body Pro 2 features

Using the smartest technology available, the Body Pro 2 offers a wide range of measurements that will help medical professionals and patients to better understand – and better keep track of – various nuances within their bodies:

Weight – Get consistent and precise weight measurements (50g / 0.1 lb) with our patented position technology. Patients can track their weight trend on the scale’s high-visibility color screen.

Body Composition – Monitor weight (kg, lb, st lb), BMI and whole body composition (whole body fat, muscle mass, water percentage and bone mass) thanks to Withings Precision Technology™.

Body Mass Index (BMI) – Immediately know if your patients are on the right track with their BMI (Body Mass Index) calculation.

The Body Pro 2 scale showcases grip feet to ensure stability, high-precision sensors, and gravity compensation used to consider a person’s geographic location and determine the correct gravity compensation when stepping on the Body Pro 2.

When stepping onto a scale, Withings reports that 53% of women and 27% of men said that weighing themselves impacted their mood. Therefore, on the Body Pro 2, patient sensitivity is at the forefront of the weigh-in, highlighting positive reinforcement on the display that is encouraging rather than simply staring at a number, which can be harmful.

With Health Nudges on the Body Pro 2, healthcare professionals can remind patients to do things such as take their pills or check their blood pressure, helping people to stay engaged in their health program.

While the Body Pro 2 isn’t yet for sale, Withings has a similar scale, the Body+, which is available for $99.95 on Amazon.

