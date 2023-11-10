Huawei Watch GT4 adds better sleep insights, cycle calendar

Premium-looking smart watchmaker, Huawei, has just released two features on their Watch GT4 in the latest update – improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about these updates from the fashion-forward smartwatch company.

The Huawei Watch GT4 has a lot to offer, including the ability to monitor and track heart rate, temperature, steps, exercise, and of course mirror notifications from your phone. The Watch GT4 touts a two-week battery life, 24/7 health management, a scientific workout coach, and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Additional features of the Huawei Watch GT4 include a vital sign tracker, a sleep-monitoring system, and specific insights for women, including estimated ovulation, period, and fertile times. Ben Sin of Forbes:

For the most part, you can wear this watch and get all the basics done. It can track your steps, exercises, alert you of incoming messages, make calls, control your smartphone’s camera shutter button, and control music playing on your phone. It is just lacking the extras that other watches offer. But Huawei makes up for it with superior hardware and battery life that can last up to 12 days from my testing. By comparison, all watches by Google, Samsung and Apple need to be charged every 24-36 hours. I recently went on a six day trip to New York and didn’t even bring a charger for the Huawei Watch GT4, which is a real luxury.

Improved sleep and cycle tracking

Now, with the latest update rolling out Huawei Watch GT4s earlier this week, units started receiving better-optimized sleep tracking as well as a menstrual cycle tracking calendar. The update version, 4.0.0.122 can be found in the Huawei Health app, then Devices, Huawei Watch GT4, Firmware Update.

Image via GSMArena

