Athleta announces Move with Athleta, an experiential fitness series for women

Popular athleisure and fitness brand, Athleta, this week announced their new experiential fitness series, Move with Athleta. The fitness series is meant to be a bonding experience to connect women and girls with one another. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

The Power of She

Founded 25 years ago in 1998, Gap-owned Athleta has stayed true to its mission to empower and celebrate women, while building confidence and strength through the power of movement. Move with Athleta invites women to “sweat, connect and celebrate the Power of She” at various locations scattered around New York starting next week.

Athleta president and CEO Chris Blakeslee said in the press release:

Athleta is entering a new era and bringing exciting new product, innovation and community experiences to our customers across North America… our customer is at the center of everything we do, and as we underscore Athleta’s position at the intersection of style, fitness and wellness, we’re proud to launch the Move with Athleta series to inspire all facets of her active lifestyle.

Officially kicking off November 16, Move with Athleta will have “immersive brand experiences across iconic New York City destinations,” which include Wollman Rink, the High Line, and the Soho Shopping District. For the curious, what this means is that at these Athleta-hosted events, participants will be led in guided meditation courses, breathwork, and a free skate at Wollman Rink with celebrity wellness and fitness influencers, including “Survivor” winner and yoga instructor Parvati Shallow, as well as Hannah Douglass and Lisa Sainvil, dancers in Beyonce’s iconic Renaissance Tour.

Where to Move with Athleta

On November 16, the following Move with Athleta events will be open and available to the public, per the press release:

Recharge & Reset in Athleta Square | The High Line | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST

Athleta will transform the High Line into a one-of-a-kind space that brings the brand’s creative filters—nature, modern beauty, movement and innovation—to life in “Athleta Square,” a space for women of all ages to relax and rejuvenate with live music, guided affirmation activities, giveaways and more.

Move with Athleta Stage Series | Virtual Option Available | 2 p.m. EST

The brand will also host a series of three private classes with celebrity fitness and wellbeing influencers who share Athleta’s mission to empower women through movement.

Melissa Wood Tepperberg , Meditation Teacher, Certified Yoga & Pilates Instructor, and Founder of Melissa Wood Health and the Move with Heart Podcast. Melissa’s 30-minute full-body flow class will be available to stream on Athleta.com/move on Thursday afternoon.

, Meditation Teacher, Certified Yoga & Pilates Instructor, and Founder of Melissa Wood Health and the Move with Heart Podcast. Melissa’s 30-minute full-body flow class will be available to stream on Athleta.com/move on Thursday afternoon. Parvati Shallow , Breathwork Teacher, Certified Yoga Instructor and Survivor winner.

, Breathwork Teacher, Certified Yoga Instructor and Survivor winner. Hannah Douglass, Professional Dancer and Renaissance Tour Dancer, and Lisa Sainvil, Professional Dancer and Renaissance Tour Dancer

Wollman Rink Athleta Takeover | 6:00-8:00 p.m. EST

The Move with Athleta series launch will close with an exclusive performance by the Ice Theatre of New York, followed by an inspiring routine by Olympian and Power of She Collective Member Mariah Bell. After the show, attendees are invited to join Mariah on the ice for a free skate or warm up with complimentary hot beverages.

Move with Athleta doesn’t stop in New York – the company has plans to touch down in various North American cities in 2024, including Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, and San Fransisco.

