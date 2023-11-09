The 9 best gifts for the fitness enthusiast in your life

With so many fitness gadgets and gizmos available today, it can be difficult to parse through which products are worth your money. And because your fitness-loving friend or family member is likely an expert in their own fitness regimen, it can be hard to choose the right gift as we approach the holiday season. To help you in your gift hunt, we’ve rounded up our nine must-haves for the fitness enthusiast in your life.

TRX All-in-One Training System

For $179.95 on Amazon, you can purchase this TRX All-in-One Training System with which you can do limitless exercises. Whether you want to build muscle, strengthen your core, burn fat, or improve flexibility, the TRX can really do it all, and it can be done from the comfort of your home. This system can be anchored to doors, rafters, and beams, as well as outdoor stabilizers such as trees, posts, or poles.

Fitbit Luxe

Perfect for tracking steps, heart rate, workouts, and sleep, the Fitbit Luxe is a fan favorite. Sleek and available in multiple colorways, the Fitbit Luxe is an affordable add-on designed to help users better understand their body while exercising. Get it from Amazon for $79.95.

Beats Studio Buds

One of the most crucial components to help stay motivated while working out is a state-of-the-art pair of headphones. Beats headphones are sweat- and water-resistant, noise-canceling, and can garner up to eight hours of listening time. Available from Amazon for less than $100.

Ultimate Gym Bag 2.0

Whether you leave the house for a workout or you prefer at-home fitness, keeping your clothes, water bottle, snacks, and sweat towels all in the same place is a must for less mess and optimal organization. The Ultimate Gym Bag 2.0 by FocusGear has 10 compartments, a full-length shoe pocket, a wet pocket for storing wet suits or clothes, two bottle holders, and comes in seven colorways. Grab yours for $29.99.

Ninja Compact Personal Blender

The best thing about the Ninja Compact Personal Blender is exactly that – it’s small enough that it doesn’t take up excess counter space but powerful enough to make a delicious pre- or post-workout smoothie. Featuring pulse technology, frozen blending capabilities, and nutrient extraction, this Ninja blender doesn’t break the bank, coming in at $69.99.

Breathable Workout Gloves

These Breathable Workout Gloves by LIFECT make lifting weights a little less heavy. Offering palm protection and extra grip, these gloves are adjustable and versatile, perfect to use while rowing, lifting, biking, cross-training, and more. Available on Amazon in four colorways for $14.99.

TheraGun Mini Massage Gun

We love TheraGun here at Connect the Watts, and the Mini Massage Gun is ideal for recovery, helping to work out the kinks and the sore spots. The TheraGun Mini Massage Gun is proven to relieve aches and pains and includes three foam attachments – it’s also perfect for travel. Grab one here for $199.

BowFlex Adjustable Kettlebell

The BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell allows for weight adjustments between 8 and 40 lbs. There are hundreds of exercises to be done with a kettlebell, and this one saves the space of six kettlebells. Purchase from Amazon for $149.

Bala Bangles

Coming in nine colorways, Bala Bangles are the perfect add-on to any workout. They’re simple, sleek, one-size-fits-all, and add additional resistance whether you’re walking your dog, running, or cross-training. Bala Bangles are simple in their design, easy to put on, and comfortable. Choose your favorite bangles from Amazon starting at $55.

