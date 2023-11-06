FORME Lift: In-depth review

The FORME Lift is what happens when you take the idea of a fitness mirror and improve upon it in every way imaginable. Both taller and wider than the competition, FORME also boasts the largest and best picture thanks to its UHD 4K touchscreen display and multiple high-definition cameras to allow for more nuanced 1:1 coaching with a personal trainer. Plus, it is the first smart mirror to come with upgradeable options, such as the FORME Lift, which converts the fitness mirror into a full-on smart strength studio similar to that of Tonal.

FORME Lift – Video Review

FORME Lift Design

First off, it’s hard to understate how nice the wall-mounted FORME Lift Mirror looks compared to the traditional fitness mirror. At over 6 feet high and a little over 2 feet wide, it looks great as a stand-alone mirror, even before turning on the 43-inch Ultra High Definition 4K Touch Screen within it.

Tucked behind the mirror are the cable arms that can be swiveled out, adjusted up and down, as well as outward and inward to be used alongside a variety of included accessories to perform movements with as much as 200 lbs.

The accessories are also cleverly stored behind the mirror towards the top in a storage container that can be slid in either direction for you to access. The accessories included here are two handles, a rope grip, a short bar, and two ankle straps, as well as a yoga mat, heart rate monitor, and microfiber cleaning towel.

FORME Studio

One of the nice things about FORME is that you don’t have to start with the FORME Lift but can start with the more simple FORME Studio, which doesn’t have the weightlifting capability, as that can be added at any point later on. I did a full review of the FORME Studio, which I will link to in the video description below. Feel free to check that out, as it focuses more on FORME’s capabilities outside of the FORME LIFT addition, which we will be more focused on in this review.

How it works

The way the FORME Lift works is that you can either choose to follow along with a class or enter Free Lift mode if you’d like to do your own thing. When starting a class or free lift, you can choose the music you’d like to listen to by signing into either Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, SoundCloud, or iHeartRadio.

The two lift arms can then be rotated and locked into place in front, which you need to do one by one. The arms can also be adjusted to angle up or down and rotated outward or inward, which helps allow for a pretty good variety of movements. Unfortunately, the arms themselves are locked into one place and cannot move vertically, which, as I’ll discuss in a bit, does limit some movement possibilities.

Once locked into place, you can connect the attachment of your choice and then adjust the weight on the touchscreen. The weight for each arm can be adjusted up to 100 lbs for a combined total of 200 lbs.

And the weight feels good. It’s very smooth to use, and like all digital loading, since there is no momentum, 200 lbs here will feel quite a bit heavier than 200 lbs of traditional free weights like dumbbells or barbells.

FORME Lift Attachments

The attachments included are two handles, a rope grip, a short bar, and two ankle straps, all of which feel and look very well-made. The attachments can easily be popped on and off the arms, and the storage cabinet makes for a very easy-to-use system that takes up minimal space.

However, unlike most digital weight machines, there is no included barbell or bench attachment. This, unfortunately, limits the FORME Lift more than necessary, especially for those looking at it as a possible replacement for a traditional strength setup.

Limitations

There are several limitations to the FORME Lift. The weight is limited to 200 lbs, which may suffice for many but is a limitation for others, further emphasized by the absence of a barbell and bench. The arms can be angled up and down, but they are locked in one place, creating further limitations on movements.

Additionally, unlike other digital weight machines, the FORME Lift currently lacks additional modes to manipulate the weights via eccentrics, chains, or other mechanics. It only offers a traditional weightlifting mode with consistent weight throughout the motion, which, while fine, does miss out on what can make a digital weight machine stand out against traditional free weights.

Furthermore, without smart handles, the only way to engage or disengage the weight is via the touchscreen, which can be cumbersome for exercises like squats, where you must first curl the weight to your shoulders.

Classes and Membership

The FORME Lift offers a variety of classes ranging from traditional weightlifting to HIIT, boxing, yoga, and meditation. The classes are available in UHD 4K quality and feature excellent instruction.

There are a few programs designed specifically for the FORME Lift, with the potential for more to be added over time. Besides trainer-led classes, there are pre-built workout programs for self-guided exercise, which adds nice flexibility.

In free lift mode, you can conduct your own workouts, although there is no movement selection or tracking of previous efforts. Custom workout creation is reportedly in development.

The membership costs $49 per month, a requirement to access any features on the FORME Lift, which may deter some users considering the machine’s cost.

FORME Personal Coaching

One of the standout features of the FORME Lift is its personal training capability. The mirror’s embedded 12 MP cameras (with magnetic covers) facilitate an enhanced personal training service. Personal training with FORME is highly beneficial, offering quality feedback, workout creation, and an overall experience that may surpass many in-person sessions.

Final Thoughts

The FORME Lift is a high-end fitness and strength mirror that provides exceptional at-home personal training. However, it has some limitations in terms of weightlifting functionalities and smart features.

Your satisfaction with the FORME Lift will depend on your fitness goals. It may not suffice for heavy lifters looking to replace their gym, but it could be ideal for those seeking personal training at home who are not overly concerned about the limitations. It’s also well-suited for commercial spaces like hotels, offering a visually appealing design and functionality in a compact form.

