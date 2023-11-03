adidas x “The Simpsons” collaboration coming later this month

Matt Groening’s beloved cartoon TV show, The Simpsons, is once again partnering with adidas as three new pairs of shoes are set to release this month. Taking inspiration from Homer, the Simpsons’ living room color palette, and the iconic cloud sequence from the show’s opening, the shoes are vibrant, nostalgic, and instantly recognizable.

adidas NMD G1 – The “Homer” shoe

Starting strong right out the gate is adidas’ “Homer” shoe in a bright Simpsons yellow, featuring everyone’s favorite cartoon goofball peaking out from behind a deep beige stripe. In case someone somehow missed Homer’s presence, on the top of the tongue is a speech bubble with the word “D’oh!” written within it, ensuring that there is no confusion as to what the inspiration was behind the shoe.

Built with partially recycled materials, According to Michael Le, the NMD G1:

…evolves the futuristic design language of the collection, all the while harkening back to the very sneaker that started it all. But though familiar in certain respects — especially in its textile upper and BOOST sole — the pair does set itself apart with its adapted midsole plugs and reworked paneling.

Image via Sneaker News

adidas Forum Low – the “Living Room” shoe

Whether or not you’re a Simpsons fan, the “Living Room” shoe with its camel-color corduroy, monochromatic pink stripes, multi-color toe, and shades of teal, it would be hard not to fall in love with your own pair. The color palette is drenched in the 90s, which makes sense as the show was created in 1989 and peaked in popularity in the 1990s.

adidas’ Forum Low shoe has been around since ’84 – it’s a classic, low-top sneaker with a chunky rubber outsole, the Three Stripes on the upper, and the adidas logo appearing on both the side of the shoe and the bottom.

Image via Sneaker News

adidas adiFOM Superstar – the “Clouds” shoe

There is little in recent pop culture that is as recognizable as the cloud pattern on this Simpsons-inspired shoe. In a way this shoe reminds me of my childhood, akin to how I feel whenever I see a TikToker reminiscing on the good ‘ol days of the 90s, a pre-social media era complete with Encarta Encylopedia, Polly Pocket, and The Simpsons. I love the simplicity of the cloud pattern, the thickness of the Three Stripes, and the shoes’ lacelessness.

adidas’ adiFOM shoes are designed with comfort at the forefront, are easy to slip on and off, and are made partly from sugarcane. The shoes have foam inserts and comfortable cushioning, allowing for all-day wearability.

Image via Sneaker News

