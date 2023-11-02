Ergatta releases lower-priced ‘Lite Rower’

Ergatta has released a brand-new version of its gamified connected fitness rower: the Ergatta Lite. Made from Oak Wood, the Ergatta Lite is 40% lighter than the original at just 40 pounds (before water is added). Most importantly, this new water rower is $1,000 less than the original, starting at just $1,499.

Given the specs of the Ergatta Lite, it is now both one of the lightest and most affordable connected fitness rowers available.

Ergatta Original Ergatta Lite

Compared side by side to the original Ergatta (which I previously reviewed), there seem to be several important differences between the two:

Wood Type: The Ergatta Lite is made from oak wood, whereas the original is made from cherry wood.

Weight: The Lite version weighs just 40 pounds (72 with water) compared to the original, which weighs 76.5 pounds (105 with water).

Size: Both rowers are roughly the same size, though the Lite version is a bit shorter at 82 inches compared with the original’s 86 inches.

Weight and height capacity: The Lite can only support user weights up to 320 pounds and a height of 6 foot 4 inches. The original can support weights up to 500 pounds and a height of 6 foot 8 inches.

The other noticeable difference between the Ergatta Lite and the original rower is that the Lite version is not compatible with the High Rise accessory. This accessory helps lift the Ergatta up higher off the ground, making it easier to use for those with less flexibility.

While the original looks a bit nicer (at least in my opinion), the price difference between the two is significant. While currently, Ergatta has the original rower on sale for $500 off, its regular price is $1,000 over the price of the Ergatta Lite.

We should have a full review of the Ergatta Lite Rower coming soon, so make sure to keep checking in with Connect The Watts for the latest info!

