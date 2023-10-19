Nike bulks up, debuts Nike Strength

Nike this week introduced Nike Strength, a collection of home gym equipment intended for all athletes. The iconic fitness brand’s collection includes a wide berth of equipment for your at-home workouts, including dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, squat racks, and more. Keep reading below the fold to see what Nike Strength has to offer.

While Nike has broken into gym equipment before with their popular Metcon Cross-Trainers – meant for CrossFitters – and the Romaleo, Nike’s weightlifting shoe, Nike Strength is their official entry into the home gym equipment space.

According to its Instagram, Nike Strength is “premium equipment to support athletes.” Backed and tested by actual professional athletes including Lebron James, Canadian soccer players Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie, running back Saquon Barkley, and more, Nike Strength will be a force to be reckoned with in the home gym space. The collection includes:

Nike Squat Cage Nike Dumbbells Nike 20 KG Barbell in Red SWOOSH

Connect the Watts’ Take

Nike isn’t just one of the biggest brands in the fitness space, it’s one of the biggest brands in the world. We’ve seen how successful their shoe line has been among not only athletes but your everyday wearer; we’ve seen their global impact on both sports and fashion. There’s no doubt in my mind that as they expand their empire into the at-home workout experience, they will continue to be a force to be reckoned with.

Related