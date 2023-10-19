Nike bulks up, debuts Nike Strength

Nike this week introduced Nike Strength, a collection of home gym equipment intended for all athletes. The iconic fitness brand’s collection includes a wide berth of equipment for your at-home workouts, including dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, squat racks, and more. Keep reading below the fold to see what Nike Strength has to offer.
While Nike has broken into gym equipment before with their popular Metcon Cross-Trainers – meant for CrossFitters – and the Romaleo, Nike’s weightlifting shoe, Nike Strength is their official entry into the home gym equipment space.
According to its Instagram, Nike Strength is “premium equipment to support athletes.” Backed and tested by actual professional athletes including Lebron James, Canadian soccer players Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie, running back Saquon Barkley, and more, Nike Strength will be a force to be reckoned with in the home gym space. The collection includes:
- Dumbbells – up to 100 lbs, sold in pairs
- Kettlebells – 9 lbs to 88 lbs
- Barbells – both 15 & 20 kg, comes in three colors
- Bumper Plates – sold in pairs, from 10 lbs to 45 lbs
- Change Plates – multiple colorways, sold in pairs
- Squat Rack – 93 or 100″
- Dip Station – accessory for Squat Rack or Squat Cage
- Storage Rack – for your dumbbells
- Squat Cage – for a comprehensive workout
- Squat Stand – companion for your lifting
- Flat Weight Bench – a classic piece of equipment, perfect for training
- Rolling Bench – versatile bench for workouts
- Hoodies – multiple colorways, unisex
- T-shirts – Dri-FIT technology, multiple colorways, men and women’s
- Hats – The Heritage 86 and The Legacy 91 in multiple colorways
Connect the Watts’ Take
Nike isn’t just one of the biggest brands in the fitness space, it’s one of the biggest brands in the world. We’ve seen how successful their shoe line has been among not only athletes but your everyday wearer; we’ve seen their global impact on both sports and fashion. There’s no doubt in my mind that as they expand their empire into the at-home workout experience, they will continue to be a force to be reckoned with.
