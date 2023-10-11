Ergatta updates rower with new workout mode: Echo

Ergatta has added a fifth game mode, called Echo, to its popular connected fitness rower. Echo is a single-player interval workout experience designed to improve members’ rowing cadence. Read below to learn more about Echo and my experience so far with it.

While the Ergatta rower has hundreds of workouts available, all of them revolve around five game-mode types: Meteor, Pulse, Vortex, Race, and now Echo.

Each of the game modes is designed to improve members’ fitness in different ways. For example, whereas Meteor is focused on having you maintain individual pacing to collect coins, Vortex is about giving you the freedom to control and strategize your intervals to win a race.

Ergatta’s newest mode, Echo, is designed to improve your rhythm and consistency. These interval workouts present targets based on strokes per minute (SPM) and require you to maintain a smooth and consistent rowing stroke to get a high score in your workout.

You can see a full tutorial on Echo here:

Connect The Watts’ Take

After completing a few workouts of Echo, I think it is a solid addition to the well-rounded assortment of workouts within Ergatta. While it isn’t the most exciting mode, it does add a bit of value to the mix.

One thing I like in particular is the impossibility of getting a perfect score. In Echo, you can grow your combo and get a good score by hitting the targets coming at you (sort of like hitting blocks in Beat Saber). However, you need to time it perfectly (which is hard to maintain 100%) in order for each stroke to give you a maximum score. On top of that, your total score also depends on your pace, which creates a big incentive to try and improve your score over time.

If you want to learn more about Ergatta, make sure to check out our full review here, and you can read more about my favorite workout mode.

