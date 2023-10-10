The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for fitness: Peloton, BowFlex, NordicTrack, more

Today and tomorrow, October 11, Amazon is holding its Prime Big Deal Days event. Keep reading below the fold for our top picks on big fitness sales from Peloton, Bowflex, Schwinn, and more, and be sure to check out 9to5Toys for the latest deals on gadgets, toys, and electronics.
Peloton
Everyone’s favorite on-demand exercise bikes are back for Prime Day Big Day Deals with hundreds in savings. Be sure to check out the Peloton Guide, too, to enhance your Peloton riding experience.
- Original Peloton Bike – $1095, down from $1445
- Peloton Bike+ – $1995, down from $2495
- Peloton Guide – $95, down from $195
BowFlex
BowFlex, the popular exercise equipment conglomerate, has plenty of equipment to choose from, whether you work out in your garage, your home gym, or your living room.
- SelectTech 840 Kettlebell – $126.65, marked down from $199
- SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells – $349, marked down from $379
- Max Trainer Series – $849, marked down from $1,299
- Bowflex Weight Bench Series – $296, marked down from $499
Schwinn
- Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike – $849, marked down from $1,199
- Fitness 810 Portable Treadmill – $756, marked down from $1,299T
- Airdyne Bike Series – $934, marked down from $1,099
CAP Barbell
- Dumbbell Adjustable Weight Set – $62, marked down from $160
- Power Rack & Attachments –$105, marked down from $121
- Olympic Bars – $51, marked down from $60
- Olympic Trap Bar – $54, marked down from $90
NordicTrack
- iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells – $199, down from $429
- T Series Foldable Treadmill – $1,359 down from $1,599
- Commercial Studio Cycle – $999, down from $1,999
CamelBak
- Women’s L.U.X.E Mountain Bike Hydration Backpack – $93, down from $115
- Lobo Bike Hydration Backpack – $70, down from $100
Amazon Basics
- Adjustable Barbell Lifting Dumbbells – $43, down from $55
- Cast Iron Kettlebell – $32, down from $41
Headphones
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 – $189, marked down from $249
- Shock Z Open Ear Headphones – $55, down from $80
Therabody
- TheraGun Pro Deep Tissue Massage Gun – $349, down from $599
- TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Massage Gun – $194, down from $229
- Therabody Wave Series Foam Roller – $69, down from $99
Hypervolt
- Go 2 Handheld Massage Gun – $99, down from $123
- Hypervolt 2 Massage Gun – $159, down from $299
- Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun – $259, down from $329
Other deals!
- Hyperice Normatec 3 Recovery System – $839, down from $1,049
- Venom 2 Advanced Heat + Vibration Wrap – $199, down from $249
- Apple Watch SE 44mm – $229, down from $279
- Apple Watch SE 40mm – $199, down from $249
- Dymatize Full Spectrum Protein Powder – $17, down from $37
