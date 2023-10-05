Therabody releases 3 new massage guns

Therabody, a leader in wellness technology, has just released three new handheld massage guns – Theragun PRO Plus, Theragun Sense, and Theragun Relief. All come with scientifically-proven benefits ranging from reducing tension, better sleep, and faster recovery. Continue reading below the fold to see what each massage gun has to offer.

Theragun PRO Plus

Coming strong out the gate is the Theragun PRO Plus, tailored for individuals dedicated to pushing the upper limits of performance. This state-of-the-art multi-therapy massage gun integrates deep muscle percussive massage with near-infrared LED light therapy, vibration therapy, heat therapy, the option for cold therapy (available separately), all complemented by breathwork. With established modalities known to enhance performance and with benefits such as pain relief, the Theragun PRO Plus is designed to alleviate discomfort, enhance recovery, and boost overall mobility.

Key features include:

Powerful 16mm percussive massage therapy

Vibration therapy with 3 vibration speeds: 47, 50, 53 Hz

Heat therapy with 3 temperature levels (45°C/113°F, 50°C/122°F, 55°C/131°F)

Built-in near infrared LED light therapy

Built-in biometric sensor for on-device heart rate readings

5 attachments: Dampener, Standard Ball, Thumb, Micro-point + Wedge

Triangle grip for multiple hand positions

5 speeds + LCD screen to manage massage speed and force

Bluetooth connection to the Therabody app

The Theragun PRO Plus comes in at $599.

Theragun Sense

Next in the Therabody’s line of new Theraguns is the Theragun Sense, a massage gun that improves sleep, reduces stress, relieves various aches and pains, and eases soreness.

If you want a massage gun that will help you to quiet your body and mind, the Theragun Sense is what you’re looking for. The Sense is Therabody’s first device that combines breathwork designed to help reduce stress with percussive massage therapy. Adhering to rigorous quality and safety criteria, Theragun Sense holds the distinction of being an FDA-registered medical device. Featuring user-friendly, visually-guided routines and an integrated biometric sensor that provides tailored insights through on-device heart rate monitoring, Theragun Sense simplifies the process of establishing a customized and efficient wellness regiment. Whether you’re trying to recover from an intense workout or wanting to improve your sleep, the Theragun Sense can complement your needs.

Key features include:

Moderate 12mm percussive massage therapy to relieve pain, stress and tension, backed by science

Built-in biometric sensor for on-device heart rate readings

Guided breathwork with haptic vibration cues to relax and calm the mind

5 built-in step-by-step visually guided routines with ability to save your favorites from the Therabody app to your device

4 included attachments: Dampener, Standard Ball, Thumb & Micro-point

Patented triangle grip to reach more of your body than other devices

5 speeds with LCD screen to manage massage speed and force

Bluetooth connected to the Therabody app for step-by-step guided routines and device customization

Theragun Sense comes in at $299.

Theragun Relief

Last but not least is the gorgeous (and slightly less costly) Theragun Relief. This massage gun is simple and comfortable and Therabody’s easiest-to-use device yet. With benefits such as relieving aches, reducing tension, and soothing stiffness, the Theragun Relief is the perfect device to feel better while staying active. It has one simple control button and three specialized attachments that help treat your more sensitive, sore areas as well as targeting your larger muscle groups. An FDA-registered medical device, the Theragun Relief will provide you with fast and effective alleviation from tense muscles and daily aches and pains.

Key features include:

One-button control

Patented ergonomic grip to comfortably reach your body

10mm percussive massage therapy to help improve sleep and ease aches and pains

Scientifically-designed attachments to target different areas of your body

The Theragun Relief comes in at $149. *The blue Relief will be sold exclusively at Best Buy, and the sand Relief will be sold exclusively at Target until the new year.

More on Theragun

