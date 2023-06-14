Zwift debuts new attachable game controller for bikes

Connected fitness platform Zwift has launched a new attachable game controller for bikes. Called Zwift Play, the controllers attach directly onto the bike allowing riders to control the game without taking their hands off the handlebars.

Zwift Play controllers attach to handlebars with adjustable silicone straps. On the left controller is a directional pad which allows for navigation of game menus and turn selection while riding.

On the right controller are four shortcut buttons to make selections to give Ride Ons, deploy PowerUps, skip workout blocks, teleport to Pacer Groups, and more in-game features.

Shortcut buttons placed on the right controller are laid out in a familiar configuration allowing Zwifters to keep their eyes on the road. Buttons allow riders to make selections in menus but when riding act as shortcuts.

Both controllers also have paddles on the back to help with steering and braking. This will also allow Zwift users to now be able to steer in events and in free ride mode.

Alongside its release is a new Beta Zwift Play Game Experience, the first of which is a renewed area called Repack Rush (formerly Repack Ridge). Repack Rush will showcase many of the Zwift Plays’ new functionality. Here, users can practice with the dodge braking pads, as well as try to steer and grab boost pads and collect time bonuses.

The Zwift Play controllers have already received several positive reviews. DC Rainmaker wrote:

At $99, the current introduction/beta phase pricing, I think it’s a very good deal if you frequently Zwift. I don’t tend to message other riders in-game while Zwifting, so this reduces the need to use my phone for Zwift-related tasks to zero – ideal when my fingers are drenched in Zwift. Or, when I’m holding on for dear-life in a race. The Zwift Play controller nails those core use cases.

A screen shot of the Beta Zwift Play Game Experience

Zwift says new game experiences are planned to be launched and tested over the coming months. During this beta testing phase, Zwift Play will be available for a limited time at a discounted price of $99 USD. The planned MSRP upon full release will be $149.

Suggested articles:

Related