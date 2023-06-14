Polar releases Ignite 3 Titanium sports watch with new features

Today, Polar is releasing its new Ignite 3 Titanium fitness and wellness smartwatch. An upgraded version of the Polar Ignite 3 released last year, this latest model is equipped with several new features in addition to a titanium bezel.

The Polar Ignite 3 Titanium is retailing for $369.95 USD. Given this is just $40-50 more than the non-titanium Polar Ignite 3, it seems like a solid choice for the more durable casing.

This is also the first sports watch from Polar to include nightly skin temperature tracking, as well as a Work-Rest Guide that analyzes heart rate during both work and rest phases.

The nightly skin temperature sensing feature measures users temperature while asleep and provides daily updates comparing the data to your average from the previous 28 days. Fluctuations in nightly skin temperature can be used to gain insights into your health. A common example being a rise in temperature paired with changed to heart rate variability, which is often an early sign of sickness. Women can also use insights from nightly skin temperature tracking to better understand which phase of their menstrual cycle they are in.

The new Work-Rest Guide analyzes your heart rate during the work and rest phases of each strength workout. By doing so, Polar says this feature can tell users exactly how long to rest between sets, enhancing results from resistance sessions.

The Nightly Skin Temperature measurement, Work-Rest Guide, and additional improvements will be made available to all Polar Ignite 3 users via a 2.0 software update.

