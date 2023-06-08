Garmin: Here’s the list of features coming to Fenix 7, Epix, and others!

The recently released Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro watches include a variety of both hardware and software upgrades over their predecessors. Luckily, a good portion of the new software features will also be finding their way onto the Fenix 7, Epix, MARQ 2, and Forerunner 955/965.

Garmin says these new feature updates are scheduled to come in the “Q3 Quarterly Update,” which will likely come toward the end of summer. It should be noted that while all of the following features will be coming to the Fenix 7, Epix and Enduro 2 watches, some (which are noted) may not be coming to the Forerunner 955/965.

New endurance score

A dynamic number that increases and decreases to reflect changes in overall endurance – what’s unique here is that this score takes into consideration every type of activity you record with a heart rate.

New hill score

This score ranges from 0-100 and is an indicator of more skillful hill running. All running, walking, or hiking activities that include uphill segments with a grade of more than 2% are taken into consideration here.

New weather overlays

This feature allows weather overlays superimposed on the Navigation chart, the Fishing chart, and the Perspective 3D chart view. The Navigation chart and the Fishing chart can show weather radar, height of cloud tops, lightning, weather buoys, county warnings, and hurricane warnings.

New relief shading

Relief shading adds new level of detail and shading to better simulate hills.

New split screen and perimeter metric pages

Metric screens can now be split or shown around the perimeter of the map. Users can select which metrics are shown alongside reciving continuous navigation.

*This will potentially be added to Forerunner 955/965 in Q3, but may be delayed to a later update.

New ‘recents’ feature

A new option on the watch which allows users to more quickly access recently used widgets.

New redshift mode (Epix and MARQ)

Colors shift to red and black for less intrusive nighttime viewing. This can be automatically enabled.

30+ new sport profiles

The following sports profiles are being added:

American Football, Archery, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, BMX, Boxing, Cricket, Volleyball, Field Hockey, Ice Hockey, Football/Soccer, Lacrosse, Rugby, Ultimate Frisbee, Softball, Ice Skating, Inline Skating, Overland, Whitewater, Kayak, Mixed Martial Arts, Snorkel, Motocross, Table Tennis, Squash, Racquetball, Platform Tennis, ATV, Snowmobile, Motorcycle

What do you think about all of the new features? Let us know in the comments in below!

