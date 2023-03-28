Peloton Bike recovery guide [Video]

If have a Peloton Bike, and want to get better results, you need to consider both what workouts you are doing, and how you are recovering from them. Today, we are going to focus on the later with 10 tips to improve your recovery from Peloton training.

Here are the timecode for the following video. Feel free to skip around to the sections that may be most useful or valuable for you!

0:00 Peloton Recovery Intro

0:34 Warm-up Rides

1:47 Cool-Down Rides

2:24 Post-Ride Nutrition

3:15 Cold Therapy

4:15 Heart Therapy

5:48 Stretching

6:41 Foam Rolling

7:23 Massage Gun Therapy

7:56 Compression Therapy

8:40 Sleep

Thanks to Redwood Outdoors for making today’s video possible!

For a limited time, get $250 with the code WATTS250

FTC: Connect The Watts is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: