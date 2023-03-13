Peloton rumored to have canceled new strength device [Video]

Colin Jenkins -
Peloton
icon

Peloton’s upcoming smart strength device and Tonal competitor is now rumored to have been cancelled. Watch below as we dig into everything we know.

First reported by Pelobuddy, we discuss the rumored cancellation of the Peloton strength device (possibly called Peloton Platform). Additionally, in the second half of the video, we provide some advice for Peloton owners searching for a smart strength device now that Peloton no longer seems to plan on releasing its own.

About the Author

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you'd like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com
