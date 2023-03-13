How bad is Peloton’s import ban? [video]

Colin Jenkins
Peloton

After a judge ruled several streaming patents owned by DISH were infringed upon, Peloton and iFIT both have an import ban set to start within 60 days. In today’s video, we dig into what the judge ruled, what the lawsuit is about, and what this import ban means for the future of these two connected fitness companies.

Back in 2021, DISH and its subsidiary SLING TV filed lawsuits against Peloton, iFIT, and Lululemon.  The patents that DISH claim are being infringed upon have to do with how the devices stream content to members, specifically in how the streams adjust bitrates in real time to provide better video quality.

Learn more in this video:

Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc. is an exercise equipment and media company. It was founded in 2012 by John Foley and launched off a Kickstarter funding campaign…

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you'd like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com
