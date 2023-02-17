Google removes even more Fitbit features

It turns out that Google is not quite done stripping Fitbit of its features. As of March 27, the Fitbit app will be removing all challenges, games, and the ability to join open groups.

Fitbit sent an email to members this morning, stating:

We’re working hard behind the scenes to enhance the Fitbit app with Google technology this year. This evolution will enable us to develop new features, deliver faster load times and improve your experience. And ultimately, ensure Fitbit helps you live a healthier, more active lifestyle. To deliver these improvements we will be streamlining areas of the Fitbit app and the following features will be removed on Android and iOS as of Ma‌rch 27, 2023 • Open groups will no longer be available – but you can still create a closed group with your friends and connect with other users in the Fitbit Community on our Health & Wellness forums. • All Challenges and Adventures, including trophies, will no longer be available. We’ll continue to update the Fitbit app and develop new features that create an even better experience over time. If you’d like to download your data from these features before it’s deleted on Ma‌rch 27th, visit fitbit.com/settings/data/export to log in to your fitbit.c‌om dashboard”

Connect The Watts’ Take

This is a big deal for those who regularly use and pay for these features via Fitbit Premium. While I never used the Open Groups/Community part of the app, there are lots of Fitbit members who did and used them to find support to encouragement.

However, I did use the challenges and games that are being removed. While they are pretty basic and had not been updated for years, they are better than nothing.

This also takes away one of the best features for the Fitbit Ace 3, which is designed for kids. With no more fitness games or challenges available, there is not much else the Fitbit Ace 3 offers (unless your kids really like counting their steps).

This is all made worse by the fact that Google also downgraded the recently released FitBit Sense 2 and Versa 4. For those smart watches, Google removed the ability to use third-party apps, removed music support, and even got rid of Google Assistant. The reasoning given for this was to make Fitbit more distinct from the Google Pixel Watch.

Hopefully, this marks the end of Google ripping apart Fitbit – and let’s hope that they start to add some new features to make up for what they have removed.

