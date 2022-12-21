COROS APEX 2 and APEX 2 Pro – Guide for beginners [Video]

Welcome to our beginner’s guide to the COROS APEX 2 and APEX 2 Pro! If you’re new to COROS sports watches or just purchased the APEX 2, you may be wondering where to start. This guide is designed to give you a basic understanding of the features and functions, as well as provide tips on how to get the most out of your sports watch.

Whether you’re a lifelong runner looking to optimize your training, or a beginner looking to motivate yourself by tracking your improvements, the COROS APEX 2 and APEX 2 Pro have quite a lot to offer – especially for those who take the time to learn how all the various features work.

So let’s dive in and learn how to use your new COROS APEX 2!

Thanks to Melin for making today’s video possible. Click here for 20% off your order.

