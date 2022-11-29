7 Tips to boost your Pixel Watch battery life

Many of us rely on our smartwatches to keep track of our daily steps, monitor our heart rate, and more. While the new Pixel Watch by Google has some great features, its battery life is not one of them. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to boost your Pixel Watch’s battery life to make it last a bit longer between charges.

Pixel Watch battery boost video

#1: Turn off Always-On Display

The Pixel Watch’s Always-On Display mode is great for at-a-glance information, but it comes at a huge cost to the battery life. If you want to extend the battery life, disabling the always-on display is the most impactful thing you can do. To do this:

Swipe down on the Pixel Watch

Tap the settings icon (shaped like a gear)

Scroll down and tap Display

Scroll down and make sure the “Always-On Screen” toggle is set to off

#2: Turn off Tilt-to-Wake

Since the Pixel Watch’s display is the biggest battery drain, you can limit how often the display turns on further by disabling “Tilt-to-Wake”. To do this:

Swipe down on the Pixel Watch

Tap the settings icon (shaped like a gear)

Scroll down and tap Gestures

Make sure the “Tilt-to-Wake” toggle is set to off

#3: Turn on Battery Saver Mode

If you want the ability to quickly adjust having the Always-On Display and Tilt-to-Wake modes on and off, the Pixel Watch has a Battery Saver Mode that you can use instead. So instead of disabling the Always-on-Display and Tilt-to-Wake, you can just use Battery Saver Mode. To do this:

Swipe down on the Pixel Watch

Tap the battery icon

Scroll down and toggle Battery saver” on or off

#4: Turn down screen brightness

Another way to boost the battery life of the Pixel Watch is to lower the brightness of its display. To do this:

Swipe down on the Pixel Watch

Tap the brightness icon (shaped like a sun)

Lower the brightness to by tapping the “-” button

You can also disable adaptive brightness here if you would like.

#5: Turn off “Sunlight Boost”

There is a mode called “Sunlight Boost” on the Pixel Watch which temporarily boosts the screen brightness when in direct sunlight. This, too, can take a toll on the battery life if you are spending a lot of time outdoors. To disable it:

Swipe down on the Pixel Watch

Tap the settings icon (shaped like a gear)

Scroll down and tap Display

Tap Sunlight Boost

Toggle Sunlight Boost to off

#6: Disable notifications

Another way to save power is to disable some or all of the notifications your watch receives from your phone. If you wish to disable all notifications, you can turn on Do Not Disturb mode. To do this:

Swipe down on the Pixel Watch

Tap the Do Not Disturb icon (shaped like a circle with a line in the middle)

Alternatively, you can choose to disable most notifications, while allowing for a few that you need. To do this, you’ll need to use the phone you have paired with your Pixel Watch. On the phone:

Open the “Watch” app

Under phone apps, tap “See all apps from last 7 days”

Tap “Most recent” and change it to “All apps”

From here you can disable or enable notifications for each app seperately

#7: Turn off location tracking

Finally, one last way to boost the Pixel Watch’s battery life is to cut down on location tracking. To do this:

Swipe down on the Pixel Watch

Tap the settings icon (shaped like a gear)

Scroll down and tap Location

Toggle “Use Location” to off

Suggested articles:

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: