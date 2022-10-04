CLMBR partners with five-time CrossFit Games Champion Matt Fraser

CLMBR, the first to bring a vertical climber to connected fitness, has partnered with five-time CrossFit Games Champion, Matt Fraser. A new collection of six classes featuring Fraser is now available to be taken on CLMBR.

The new workout collection on CLMBR is called “Matt Fraser // HWPO Sweat,” HWPO being short for Hard Work Pays Off. The collection features six bootcamp classes taught by Fraser.

These classes combine a variety of bodyweight and dumbbell movements with the CLMBR, three of which are labeled as advanced and three as intermediate.

warning… these classes are tough!

This is surprisingly one of the only crossovers with popular CrossFit athletes that we have seen.

Given the popularity of these athletes with a large number of at-home fitness enthusiasts, it is strange that we have not seen more partnerships like this.

My bet is that this will be the first of many to come.

See our review of CLMBR here.

