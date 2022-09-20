Peloton’s new rower is available for pre-order – here is everything you should know! [Video]

Peloton’s new rower (named the Peloton Row) is now available for pre-order with a release date set for December this year. Here is all the information on the specs, price, features, and exclusive content that you should know about.

Some of the Peloton Row’s key features include:

Form Assist : Individually calibrated on-screen feedback highlights areas for improvement in real time so members can adjust their form and strengthen their stroke as they row.

: Individually calibrated on-screen feedback highlights areas for improvement in real time so members can adjust their form and strengthen their stroke as they row. Form Rating and Insights: Post-class analytics and insights measure performance and progress over time. Members receive a detailed breakdown and rating of form and metrics after each class to help them optimize their rowing technique.

Post-class analytics and insights measure performance and progress over time. Members receive a detailed breakdown and rating of form and metrics after each class to help them optimize their rowing technique. Personal Pace Targets: Customizable pace targets contextualize instructors’ cues to help members gauge how much intensity is needed at every interval to stay on track.

Customizable pace targets contextualize instructors’ cues to help members gauge how much intensity is needed at every interval to stay on track. 24″ HD Swivel Screen: Swivel screen pivots 45 degrees to bring the studio energy into the home and seamlessly move from Peloton Row to floor-based content like Row Bootcamp and Strength.

Swivel screen pivots 45 degrees to bring the studio energy into the home and seamlessly move from Peloton Row to floor-based content like Row Bootcamp and Strength. Electronically Controlled Resistance: Each stroke is frictionless and nearly silent, so workouts won’t disrupt the household.

Each stroke is frictionless and nearly silent, so workouts won’t disrupt the household. Vertical Stowability: Safe, sleek, and seamless storage with an included upright wall anchor to allow Peloton Row to work for all spaces.

Safe, sleek, and seamless storage with an included upright wall anchor to allow Peloton Row to work for all spaces. New Content and Instructors for All Levels: Expert instructors Matt Wilpers and Adrian Williams, along with new instructors Ash Pryor, Alex Karwoski, and Katie Wang, lead new class formats such as Instructed Row and Row Bootcamp with Guided Scenic and Live classes coming early next year. Their diverse skill sets ensure members have a variety of levels and teaching styles to choose from.

Peloton Row is available from $3,195 USD, including delivery and setup, and pre-orders are available now at www.onepeloton.com/row/sign-up. The All-Access Membership, required to access content on the Peloton Row for $44 USD/month, allows members to create accounts for the entire household. Existing All-Access members can access content on the Peloton Row at no additional cost.

