Peloton ditches Apple Watch integration in new video game mode Lanebreak

Peloton’s newly released video game mode, Lanebreak, ditches the Gym Kit integration that allows the Apple Watch to connect with the Peloton Bike+.

Although the Peloton Bike+ is marketed to be compatible with the Apple Watch, this is not the first time they have limited which classes it can be used with. Last year, they silently removed the ability to use the Apple Watch on non-cycling classes. This also included bootcamp camp classes, which feature workouts both on and off the bike.

There is no word on whether the Apple Gym Kit integration will be made available for Lanebreak in the future. However, given the limitations created last year, and with the release on the new Peloton Heart Rate Arm Band, I would not get your hopes up.

For now, if you would like to have your Apple Watch connected to Peloton while you try the new mode, I would suggest looking into the Watch Link. Watch Link allows you to connect your Apple Watch to almost every popular connected fitness device, including the Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread.

