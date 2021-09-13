Tempo announces new Apple Watch integration

Tempo Home Fitness Studio has officially announced their new Apple Watch integration. The Tempo Studio uses 3D sensors with on-demand and live classes to track reps and provide real-time feedback. With their new Apple partnership, Tempo members can now use the Apple Watch to track their heart rate, pause and resume workouts, view the leaderboard, and more.

The new integration of Tempo and the Apple Watch is the first of its kind for a connected fitness product. While some other equipment, like the Peloton Bike+, offers Apple Watch support through Apple Gym Kit, that support is limited and does not work when the user gets off the bike for strength or bootcamp classes.

In fact, it seems that Tempo does not even need Apple Gym Kit to provide this extensive integration. Data from the Apple Watch is used by the Tempo app and is then sent over Wi-Fi to the Tempo Studio. By using this workaround, Tempo is not only able to use the Apple Watch for heart rate data but also adds additional functionality like pausing the workout.

The ability to pause the workout from your watch is actually a huge improvement since pausing and changing weights is often done numerous times throughout a Tempo workout. I have always wished I could do this from where I was working out without having to walk 6 feet to the screen each time. Now with the new Apple Watch integration, changing weights will be a smoother and quicker process.

Connect the Apple Watch with your Tempo:

Make sure your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Tempo are all connected to the same Wi-Fi network and that you have both your iPhone and Apple Watch near your Tempo. Make sure you are logged in to your profile on your Tempo. Download and open the Tempo app on your Apple Watch. Follow the on-screen steps on your iPhone. Once all steps are completed, your Apple Watch should be synced with your Tempo!

Note: To make sure that your data is being accurately recorded, please check that your Apple Watch and iPhone are always nearby when you’re training and on the same Wi-Fi network.

Buy Tempo Studio here

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: